'Comic Girls' Latest News: Anime Series About Manga Creators to Premiere in April

The key visual art has been revealed for the upcoming Japanese slice of life comedy anime series, "Comic Girls."

The key visual, which can be seen above, features the four main characters — Ruki Irokawa, who will be voiced by Saori Oonishi; Tsubasa Katsuki, who will be voiced by Rie Takahashi; Kaoruko Moeta, who will be voiced by Hikaru Akao; and Koyume Koizuka, who will be voiced by Kaede Hondo.

Kaori Hanzawa created the Japanese four-panel manga series that inspired the upcoming anime adaptation. The source manga debuted in Houbunsha's manga magazine "Manga Time Kirara Max" in 2014, and it has since been released in three collected volumes as of June 2017.

On the other hand, the upcoming anime adaptation will reportedly be animated by Nexus under the direction of Yoshinobu Tokumoto, who will be making his directorial debut. Natsuko Takahashi will be in charge of the series composition, with Touko Machida and Jukki Hanada penning the scripts. Character designs are being handled by Keiko Saito, with Kenichiro Suehiro and Jin Aketagawa taking charge of the music composition and sound direction, respectively.

The series tells the story of a 15-year-old high school student named Kaoruko, who is also a 4-panel manga artist using the penname Chaos. When she ends up at the bottom of a reader survey ranking, her editor suggests that she enter an all-female dormitory for manga creators. Here she will meet fellow manga artists Ruki, a.k.a. Bakunyū♥Himeko; Tsubasa, a.k.a. Wing V; and Koyume, a.k.a. Koisuru Koyume.

Despite their varying genres of interest, the girls will become supportive friends for each other as they work hard towards their mutual goal of becoming better manga creators.

"Comic Girls" premieres sometime in April on Tokyo MX. Information on the offical broadcast schedules and online resources will be available on the series' official site at a later date.