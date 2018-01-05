Comic Girls Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese slice of life comedy anime series, “Comic Girls,” based on the four-panel manga series written and illustrated by Kaori Hanzawa.

A new promotional video has been released for the upcoming Japanese slice of life comedy anime series, "Comic Girls."

The video was first launched at the Comic Market 93 event that was held in Chiba, Japan from Dec. 29–31 on i0Plus' booth. The two-minute video features the series protagonist, Kaoruko Moeta, and the other manga artists she will meet at an all-female dormitory.

YouTube/mytheater D.D.

The series is based on the four-panel manga series written and illustrated by Kaori Hanzawa and tells the story of the 15-year-old four-panel manga artist, Kaoruko (pen name: Chaos), who decides to enter an all-female dormitory for manga creators after ending up at the bottom of a reader survey ranking. She gets assigned into the same room with shoujo manga artist Koyume Koizuka (pen name: Koisuru Koyume), teen romance manga artist Ruki Irokawa (pen name: Bakunyū♥Himeko), and shounen manga artist Tsubasa Katsuki (pen name: Wing V.).

Despite the differences in their personalities and chosen genres, these artists will quickly become friends and will thus support each other to become better at their crafts.

The manga series debuted on Houbunsha's manga magazine, "Manga Time Kirara Mix" in 2014 and has since been published in three collective volumes.

The cast members for the anime adaptation include Hikaru Akao, who will be providing the voice of Kaoruko; Kaede Hondo, who will be providing the voice of Koyume; Saori Ounishi, who will be voicing Ruki; and Rie Takahashi, who will be taking on the role of Tsubasa.

Japanese animation studio Nexus is animating the series, with Yoshinobu Tokumoto debuting as director. Natsuko Takahashi is in charge of the series scripts with Touko Machida, Michiko Yokote, and Jukki Handa writing the episode scripts. Keiko Saito serves as character designer, while Kenichiro Suehiro and Jin Aketagawa are in charge of music composition and sound direction, respectively.

"Comic Girls" is scheduled to premiere in April on Tokyo MX and various other stations in Japan.