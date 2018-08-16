(Photo: Facebook/Bethel Church) Bethel Global Response volunteer teams assist Redding, California, residents who lost their homes in the Carr Fire, with Ash Outs, Aug. 6, 2018.

The community of Redding, California is reaching out to the couple whose flat tire started the Carr fire, telling them "this was not your fault."

The Carr fire was ignited on July 23 when a couple was driving along Rt 299 near Whiskeytown Lake got a flat tire from their trailer and the rim scraped the road causing sparks to fly into the nearby heavily wooded area. The blaze took off and summarily consumed over 1,000 homes and more than 211,000 acres over the next few weeks.

The fire continues to burn, though it is now 67 percent contained and is presently ranked as the 6th most destructive fire in California's history, according to CalFire, the state's fire agency. Amid the devastation the community has been coming together to rebuild and help residents recover their losses.

Redding resident Rachel Pilli started praying for the couple whose vehicle started the fire, The Redding Searchlight reported this week. Officials have not released the names of the couple. Pilli knew the neighbor of the couple.

"I couldn't imagine the grief," Pilli said. "If I were the one responsible for the accident I couldn't imagine the shame and the torture I'd feel."

Pilli, who is the executive director of Care Net Pregnancy Center in town, posted a message on Facebook Sunday offering to forward messages of compassion to them, and it soon took off.

"Many of us have been praying for this man, 81. I learned that his wife is blaming herself for the Carr Fire because she asked him to take the trailer in the first place. She has been crying day and night on her couch. They live several miles away from Redding," she wrote.

Yet on Monday she awoke to dozens of gracious replies she says were "an ocean of compassion, of love and grace."

She posted the message in other Facebook groups and received similar, compassionate responses. As more people expressed the desire to send cards to the couple she decided to accept them at her office. She soon received around 100 cards, and people continue sending them.

The appeal to send the couple cards was also posted on the Carr Fire Stories Facebook page. Over 300 people responded.

"My Prayers and Love goes out to you and your family and community. PLEASE know this wasn't your fault. IT WAS A ACCIDENT. And the drought in California is so bad any kind of spark could have caused it. Just know there are a lot of people Praying for you," one commenter wrote.

Another said: "Please try to forgive yourselves, as this was not your fault. You are obviously caring and compassionate people or you would not be concerned over this accident, and it was just that, an accident. Be kind to yourselves and let the love from others start to heal your hearts."

A local florist is sending the couple flowers.

Pilli added: "I think the fire has caused us to look into each other's eyes and discover the human kindness in us."

"People have been so generous. It's a beautiful story of hope and community."