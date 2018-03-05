Composer John Williams to Exit 'Star Wars' After 'Episode 9'

Facebook/StarWarsPH Promotional photo for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

After earning his 51st Oscar nomination for his impressive score for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," renowned composer John Williams will return for the final film in the current "Star Wars" trilogy. Recently, however, he revealed that "Star Wars 9" might be his last for a "Star Wars" movie.

J.J. Abrams' "Star Wars 9" is currently in development and will mark Williams' return to the franchise after "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." With Disney having acquired the rights for Lucasfilm, fans can expect both studios to continue making more "Star Wars" films and other "Star Wars"-related attractions in the next decades. Unfortunately, Williams may no longer be part of those films, as he revealed in a recent interview with KUSC that he's planning to retire from "Star Wars" after "Episode 9."

Williams revealed that when he and George Lucas talked about doing the first "Star Wars" movie in 1977, they did not have any idea that there would be a second film. "So it's developed in the most amazing way. The families. Rey's parents might be identified to us in the next film. I hope so. Rey, of course, is played by Daisy Ridley, who I so loved in 'The Force Awakens,' and last year, when Kathy Kennedy rang me up and said, 'Would you do the music for 'The Last Jedi?' I said, 'Is Daisy in it?' And she said, 'Yes,' so I said 'Yes,'" said Williams.

Although Williams' score is one of the best parts of the "Star Wars" franchise, his admission about his imminent departure should not come as a surprise for fans. For the last few installments of the film, Williams has given way to other composers to do the score for "Star Wars" films.

In the 2016 spinoff film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," it was "Jurassic World" composer Michael Giacchino who did the score. Although Williams will have little involvement in "Solo: A Star Wars Story," "Bourne" franchise's John Powell is doing most of the score for the spinoff film.