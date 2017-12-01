Conor McGregor Rumor: UFC Lightweight Champion's Life Threatened By Irish Mafia?

Reuters/Steve Marcus UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor of Ireland arrives for a post-fight news conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Aug. 26, 2017.

There has been an ongoing rumor involving Conor McGregor. Rumor has it that a plot is currently being mapped out against the UFC superstar, as a result of a brawl he recently had with some Irish mafia figures in a bar in Ireland.

According to reports, McGregor has received threats from the members of Ireland's notorious Kinahan crime cartel after he allegedly assaulted a man connected with Kinahan lieutenant, Graham "The Wig" Whelan. The cartel is reportedly seeking revenge against McGregor punching Whelan's father.

One of Ireland's most feared mobsters, Graham was enraged when the UFC lightweight champion hit his father in the face. McGregor was reportedly having an altercation with a young man in a pub in Dublin when another old man — allegedly Graham's father — tried to intervene, causing McGregor to hit him.

Reports claim that after the incident, Whelan demanded the UFC superstar to pay restitution amounting to 900,000 Euros or $1,060,000. While the Irish police have said that they are aware of the reports, they said no investigation of the incident is currently ongoing.

"There is no report on this matter and no complaint from any injured parties, patrons of the pub or the pub itself and no statements were taken," said an Irish police spokesman.

Although the incident has already spread like wildfire across the internet, UFC President Dana White said this week that the said incident did not exist. "I don't think it's true. Because if it was true, it would be big. Conor can walk down the street and it's big news now. If this were true, I just have to believe it would be off-the-charts crazy. If it's true, we'll end up finding out. I can't chase all these things around. If it's true, we'll get it figured out and we'll go from there," said White.