Conor McGregor Talks About Trilogy Fight With Nate Diaz in Recent Instagram Comment

Reuters/Gary A. Vasques - USA Today Sports Conor McGregor's championship belts may be revoked if he does not return to the Octagon soon.

Conor McGregor recently posted an update on his much-awaited trilogy fight with Nate Diaz. On Saturday, the MMA superstar took to Instagram to suggest that he and Diaz are going to meet again in the ring, but only when the time is right.

Last weekend, McGregorshared a series of Instagram photos of himself passing guard and taking full mount in what seemed to be a session on the mats. "Transitioning into full mount. The second most dominant position in fighting. After back mount top," he captioned the photo. His social media followers were quick to comment on his post, saying that his position in the photos was the same position that Diaz had assumed shortly before he choked him out during their first fight.

The followers were referring to McGregor and Diaz's first fight at UFC 196 in March 2016, where Diaz mounted the Irish MMA fighter until he finished the fight via rear-naked choke. While McGregor is typically brash and arrogant in dealing with fans on social media, his response to the comments on his recent post was unusually classy.

"A truly beautiful position. The most intense position to be in under the lights of the entire world. Try and imagine what it would feel like. Amazing. Respect to Nate always and our trilogy will be special when we do it 100%. There is no rush, Nate Diaz, our trilogy will show true to us for what we are. Warriors," wrote McGregor. "The truest form of unarmed combat on earth. This is as real as it gets. This is the UFC," he added.

McGregor did not reveal when he and Diaz would meet again for their third fight, but his comment on the post seemed to reassure fans that they're going to face each other again, albeit not in the near future. His first defeat in March 2016 was followed by another fight in August 2016, where McGregor was able to avenge his previous loss in a thrilling rematch.