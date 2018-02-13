Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather Jr. Rumors: Rematch in Octagon Underway?

Reuters/Gary A. Vasques - USA Today Sports Conor McGregor's championship belts may be revoked if he does not return to the Octagon soon.

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. have been butting heads recently through their Instagram accounts and talks with the media. The two fighters may potentially be finalizing a deal that would start a second round of the McGregor vs. Mayweather series.

McGregor recently lost to Mayweather in the boxing ring. The MMA champion was obviously not used to using only a pair of fists for fighting, as McGregor is known to use a kickboxing style for his knockouts.

The loss of McGregor left a lot of fans dissatisfied, and it immediately spawned talks of a potential rematch, with Mayweather entering McGregor's turn in the Octagon. Just recently, Mayweather posted a live video on his Instagram account about not being scared to match up with McGregor in the Octagon for an MMA match.

To add more fuel to the flame, the Pound-for-Pound boxer recently tweeted an edited picture of himself "dealing an elbow" against McGregor, with the face of the Irishman bloodied in the picture. Mayweather proceeded to add a caption of "Certified Killa vs Certified B*tch."

Mayweather also proceeded to say that he "will be earning billions" again should the fight continue, prompting some fans to assume that everything is scripted.

The Irishman responded to Mayweather by tweeting a picture of his own, posting an actual fight of him dealing an elbow to an opponent. McGregor, later on, wrote that it is "a real elbow in a real fight," taunting that Mayweather has never been to the Octagon.

The MMA champion has not yet fought in the Octagon since preparing for his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. With his two championship belts on the verge of being revoked, McGregor would need to soon find a match, whether it is to defend the belt or not.

Besides Mayweather entering the fray, Nate Diaz, who dealt McGregor is only UFC loss, is another option. Taking on Diaz would be a culmination of the McGregor-Diaz trilogy, which would be as monumental as Mayweather's entry to the Octagon.