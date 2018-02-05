Conor McGregor's Next Fight May Be a Rematch with Mayweather Jr. or Diaz

Reuters/Andrew Couldridge Conor McGregor may look to avenge his sole loss in a rematch against Nate Diaz to complete the "trilogy."

Conor "The Notorious" McGregor has yet to return to the Octagon ever since training for his fight with Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. in a boxing ring. McGregor, who became the first-ever UFC fighter to boast two titles at once, will look to go back to the Octagon with a number of possible fights.

McGregor lost his matchup against Mayweather Jr., and that leads to speculations of a rematch between the two. While Mayweather Jr. won, it should be noted that McGregor played under boxing rules, something the Irishman is unfamiliar with given his mixed-martial arts track record.

In a recent live video on Instagram, the undefeated boxer said that he is confident to face McGregor in the Octagon, and such an idea of a rematch would generate him "billions." Mayweather Jr. went on to say that he is Floyd "Money" Mayweather, taunting McGregor yet again.

McGregor responded by posting a picture of him and his son in Instagram, hinting too that the McGregors are more superior after the MMA fighter cussed at the Mayweathers in the picture's caption.

This back and forth taunting of the two boxers has led fans to speculate whether the two are seriously contemplating on the fight.

While a fight between the two may happen soon, there are still different issues that the Irish champion need to deal with. McGregor has not fought in the Octagon for 15 months now, and it may lead to his title being relieved from him.

A pair of solid fighters such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson are potential candidates to take on McGregor. Both Nurmagomedov and Ferguson have been eyeing McGregor for a while.

On the other hand, McGregor also has to option to fight Nate Diaz, the UFC fighter that handed the Irishman his only loss in the Octagon. Either rematch, with Mayweather Jr. or Diaz, in the Octagon would generate buzz in the sports industry.

Although still undecided, fans of McGregor can expect a fight to come soon, especially after McGregor mentioned that he is currently "at the negotiation table."