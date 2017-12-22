Conservative Student Group YAF Hails Victory in Getting Recognition From University of Virginia

(Photo: Facebook/University of Virginia) The campus of the University of Virginia, based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A conservative student organization is claiming victory in their effort to reverse a decision from the University of Virginia denying them official recognition.

The Young Americans for Freedom made headlines when the Charlottesville, Virginia-based school denied a renewal of their official recognition due to the group's policy of limiting members to political conservatives.

In a statement posted to YAF's website on Wednesday, the conservative student group announced that they had prevailed against "liberal bias, censorship at UVA."

"We look forward to UVA-YAF continuing its bold advancement of conservative ideas," said YAF spokesman Spencer Brown on Wednesday.

"In the wake of public outcry over the University of Virginia's unconstitutional and illegal policy which censored conservatives, UVA has made the right choice in complying with the demand letter sent last week."

Earlier this year, UVA's YAF chapter filled out paperwork to renew their official recognition as a contracted independent organization.

Included in their paperwork was a requirement that members of YAF agree to the Sharon Statement, which is a list of conservative viewpoints.

University spokesperson Anthony de Bruyn explained to the camps publication Cavalier Daily that concerns were raised that their new membership requirements violated the school's nondiscrimination policy.

"In November, after consulting with our student activities staff, Student Council had requested two changes to the constitution submitted by YAF, consistent with their reading of our non-discrimination policy," explained de Bruyn.

"When no response was received, the YAF CIO application was temporarily denied pending future resolution of this open issue. The decision by Student Council was not viewpoint based, but rather based upon an error in applying the non-discrimination policy."

In response to the denial, YAF contacted the Alliance Defending Freedom, which sent UVA a letter last week demanding that they renew the group's CIO recognition.

"The denial of CIO status to YAF-UVA violates Virginia law. It also violates the First Amendment," read the letter in part.

"Given the clarity of state on point and YAF-UVA's desire to promptly begin to engage in advocacy on grounds at UVA, we ask that you immediately grant its request for CIO status by Wednesday, Dec. 20."

While ADF and YAF are declaring victory, the Charlottesville publication the Daily Progress reported Thursday that the issue will not be fully resolved until January at the earliest.

"On Thursday, Young Americans for Freedom claimed UVA had said the group would be recognized and that university policy would be updated, though the Student Council, not UVA, recognizes student groups," explained the Daily Progress, adding that "UVA maintains that no decision will be made until the Student Council resumes meetings in January."