Conservatives Love and Liberals Hate This New Trump Nominee: 6 Reactions to Kyle Duncan

Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: C-SPAN) U.S. Fifth Circuit Court Judge Kyle Duncan speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. in November 2017. It took seven months for the United States Senate to confirm Stuart Kyle Duncan to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans but not without much anger and praise over President Donald Trump's decision to nominate him. Duncan, a former attorney with the religious freedom law group Becket who has argued two cases before the U.S. Supreme court including the 2014 Hobby Lobby case against the Obamacare contraceptive mandate, was confirmed to the bench by a 50-47 vote on Tuesday. Only one Democrat — Joe Manchin of West Virginia — voted to confirm Duncan. While Christian conservative leaders and organizations have showered Duncan with praise, LGBT organizations and left-leaning social justice groups have done their part to try and villainize Duncan as being "anti-LGBT" and someone who should "never" be able to hold a lifetime term to the court. On the following pages are six reactions to Duncan's nomination to the federal appeals court.

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Courtesy of the National Religious Broadcasters) Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, moderates a panel discussion titled, "Defending Free Speech: Our First Amendment Freedoms," featuring Alan Robertson of "Duck Dynasty," David and Jason Benham and Charles McVety, president of Canada Christian College, at the National Religious Broadcasters' international Christian media convention held in Nashville, Tennessee, on February 26, 2015. 1. Family Research Council Being one of the most influential social conservative religious liberty advocacy organizations in Washington, FRC labeled Duncan's nomination as a "another brick in President Trump's lasting judicial legacy." "President Trump continues to keep his promise to appoint constitutionalists to the courts, and now the Senate is following his lead in confirming Kyle Duncan to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals," FRC President Tony Perkins said in a statement. "The president has been very clear about the type of judges that he would appoint: judges who will interpret the Constitution and laws according to the plain meaning of the words written." Perkins said that the he has known Duncan for years, going all the way back to Perkins' time in the Louisiana state government. "Kyle is an experienced litigator — arguing cases throughout the country including at the appellate and Supreme Court levels," Perkins added. "In addition to being well-qualified, I am confident that he will adhere to the text of the Constitution."

Expand | Collapse (PHOTO: PIXABAY/NANCY DOWD) 2. LGBT groups Pro-LGBT groups like the Washington-based Human Rights Campaign put together an effort to lobby senators to oppose Duncans' nomination to the court. HRC stated that Duncan's "record of anti-LGBTQ advocacy is alarming" and considers him to be nothing but a "dangerous extremist" who is "unfit" to serve. In addition to the Hobby Lobby case, Duncan also defended the Virginia school district that was sued by transgender student Gavin Grimm, who sought rights to access the boys locker room. Among the other accomplishments in Duncan's career, HRC took offense to the fact that Duncan advocated on behalf of the state of Louisiana to uphold its ban on gay marriage. HRC also stated that Duncan helped author an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in opposition to Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 case that essentially made same-sex marriage a national right. "Amid a slew of anti-LGBTQ nominees put forward by the Trump-Pence Administration, Kyle Duncan stands out for his long career fighting to limit the legal protections for LGBTQ Americans," David Stacy, HRC Government Affairs Director, said in a statement before the nomination. "The Senate must not give this dangerous extremist a lifetime appointment to the federal bench." After the nomination, Stacy claimed that "Americans deserve judges we can trust to apply our laws faithfully and administer equal justice under those laws." "Kyle Duncan fails that test," Stacy said in another statement. "It is unconscionable that the Senate has rubber stamped yet another unfit and extreme nominee to a lifetime appointment to the federal bench." Rachel B. Tiven, CEO of Lambda Legal, claimed in a statement that "Duncan has made a career" out of "targeting LGBT children and families." "The idea that Mr. Duncan will cast aside his bigoted beliefs overnight, and miraculously transform into an impartial judge, is ludicrous and reckless."

Expand | Collapse (Photo: NAACP) 3. Civil rights groups The argument that Duncan is "unfit" to be on the court was echoed by Derrick Johnson, the president and CEO of the National National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. "Kyle Duncan is extraordinarily unfit to be appointed to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals," Johnson said on a conference call. "Duncan has a track record of hostility, seeking to undermine or dismantle the rights of African Americans and other communities of color." The NAACP also released a formal statement: "The NAACP is extremely opposed to this nomination as Mr. Duncan has a clear record of working to undermine the rights of racial and ethnic minorities, as well as too many others. Specifically he has defended discriminatory voting laws, he has fought criminal justice reform, he has taken a hardline stance against immigrants' rights, and he has worked and spoken out against civil rights for those in the LGBT community." Nan Aron, the president of the left-leaning Alliance for Justice, raised concern about what is "happening to the entire Fifth Circuit." "Duncan joins a list of other nominees, two already confirmed, whose dedication to undermining the rights of others is their most notable characteristic," Aron stated. "Sadly, these people are being nominated to serve in a circuit that encompasses states with high percentages of people of color and people living in poverty, communities that already face pervasive discrimination."

Expand | Collapse (Photo: The Christian Post / Samuel Smith) Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., speaks during the International Christian Concern's policy day on Capitol Hill in the Rayburn House office building in Washington, D.C. on May 24, 2017. 4. Sen. James Lankford Sen. James Lankford, an Oklahoma Republican who voted for Duncan and is a staunch defender of religious liberty, took to Twitter to respond to the critics of Duncan's appointment. "I'm pleased that Kyle Duncan has been confirmed to the Circuit Court, but disappointed that most Democrats opposed him," Lankford wrote in a tweet. "Their objection sounded a lot like a religious test (again)." Lankford stated that someone like Duncan who "defends the right to live out your faith" shouldn't be considered "controversial."

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria) Senator Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference on the funding for Planned Parenthood, accompanied by Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., (L) in Washington, United States August 3, 2015. 5. Sen. Richard Blumenthal On the Democratic side, Blumenthal, a senator from connecticut, called Duncan and other Trump nominees "legal Neanderthals." "Kyle Duncan is almost a Saturday Night Live caricature of the judicial nominees who have come from the Trump Administration," Blumenthal was quoted as saying during a conference call Tuesday. "I've said that these judicial nominees are legal Neanderthals, and Kyle Duncan is straight out of the Stone Age. He's not only out of the mainstream, he's out of the stream completely. I have appeared before the Fifth Circuit and I have tremendous respect for its judges. He is unworthy to be on that court."

Expand | Collapse (Photo: The Christian Post / Samuel Smith) Judicial Crisis Network chief counsel, Carrie Severino, speaks at a Heritage Foundation panel discussion in Washington, D.C. on April 29, 2015. 5. Carrie Severino Severino, a former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said that the fact that only one Democrat voted to confirm Duncan shows how far left the party has gone. Severino, who now serves as chief counsel and policy director at the conservative Judicial Crisis Network, said in a statement shared with The Christian Post that "Trump selected one of the best lawyers of his generation." "He will uphold the Constitution and apply the law fairly as it is written," she said. "It is sad that only one Democrat was willing to break ranks and vote for such an impressive nominee; a sign of how extreme Dems have become, and another reason we need more conservative Republicans in the Senate."