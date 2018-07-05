Cop Named Godfather of Baby He Saved During Birth

Suffolk County Police Department The Pappalardo family posed with police officer Jon-Erik Negron during the christening service of baby Bryce.

A Suffolk County police officer helped saved the life of a newborn baby. Almost a year later, he was appointed as the young boy's godfather.

On August 22, 2017, a Long Island, New York local named Jane Pappalardo went into an emergency labor in her Mount Sinai home. Her family immediately called 911, but before the authorities could arrive in their scene, Pappalardo's husband Mike already delivered their son whom they named Bryce.

But the newborn baby's life was still in danger when the police arrived in the Pappalardo's residence, since baby Bryce's umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck. This was why the baby was not breathing.

When he saw the situation, police officer Jon-Erik Negron quickly found a way to help the baby breath properly by using a plastic syringe that he found from the kitchen to remove the fluid from his airway.

In a statement that was posted by News Day, Bryce's father said that he was frightened for his baby's life during that time. "It was scary, but Jon came in and he was calm and knew what to do," Mike said. "It made all the difference," he added.

Because of his heroic deed, Negron immediately became bonded with the Pappalardos. So, when they had to choose a godfather for the baby, Negron became their top choice.

Baby Bryce was baptized at the Infant Jesus Roman Catholic Church in Port Jefferson on June 23. According to the report, the usually tiring baby remained calm when Negron held him during the ceremony.

In a statement released by the Suffolk County Police Department through PIX 11, Negron revealed that he was glad to become Bryce's godfather. "I'm just happy to play a role and I'm happy to always be there and always help because I know Bryce is going to grow up to do great things," the police officer stated.