Corey Feldman Partners With Child USA to Stop Sexual Abuse in the Country

Reuters/Eric Thayer Actor Corey Feldman departs a gathering at a Beverly Hills hotel following a memorial service at the Staples Center in Los Angeles July 7, 2009.

Since women from Hollywood came forward to expose the sexual predators in the entertainment industry, several personalities have started initiatives to put a stop to sexual abuse in Hollywood. This week, "The Goonies" star Corey Feldman has officially teamed up with Child USA, the country's leading non-profit organization that aims to prevent child sexual abuse and neglect, to fight sexual abuse in the U.S.

In an official statement, the musician said he is honored to lend his voice to an organization that is closely involved in his cause. "Marci has been a strong voice and leading advocate for change even longer than I have and I have spent most of my life working towards this change. I know that by joining forces, we can and will accomplish endless victories in the name of innocence lost. It is my pleasure to donate both financially as well as my time and efforts in order to do whatever it takes to stop the abuse and preserve innocence!" he said.

As the new National Ambassador for Child USA, Feldman will help raise awareness about the current status of the country when it comes to sexual abuse crimes, particularly the laws that protect children from sexual predators. He will also promote the passage of the Child Victims Act, which is one of the organization's current initiatives in New York.

In a separate statement, Child USA CEO and founder Marci Hamilton said that Feldman's partnership with his organization is a step towards changing the world. "Corey has inspired and comforted countless survivors of sexual abuse, and now will be using his megaphone to change child sexual abuse laws state-by-state," he said, adding that together, they will make each and every sexual predator in the country pay for their crimes.

Previously, Feldman had a petition on whitehouse.gov, pushing to extend the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse crimes, but it was not able to meet the 100,000-signature target in time. The petition has since been closed.