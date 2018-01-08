Corey Feldman Reveals Corey Haim's Wish Prior to His Death

Reuters/Eric Thayer Actor Corey Feldman departs a gathering at a Beverly Hills hotel following a memorial service at the Staples Center in Los Angeles July 7, 2009.

Corey Feldman reveals his promise to his friend, the late Corey Haim, of shedding light on the sexual abuse they had experienced in Hollywood as children.

In a recent interview with E! News, the embattled 46-year-old actor talked about his ongoing mission to expose the sexual abuse he has endured as a child actor in Hollywood. Furthermore, Feldman also claimed that prior to his best friend Corey Haim's death, the late actor allegedly asked the former to promise to shed light on their abuse. Feldman said: "Corey asked me to make sure that if he died before me that his story was told. I am doing exactly that... The only thing left is he wants people to know who the assailant was, and I hope to God that one day that story can be told, too."

It should be remembered that back in November, Feldman appeared on the "Dr. Oz" show and finally named his molester — Jon Grissom. Interestingly, the former actor is also a convicted sex offender, and so far, he has not released his comments on the accusation.

According to the "Lost Boys" star, he once asked Haim, "Why don't you just tell them the truth finally and get it out?" However, Haim answered "Because he'll kill me. He will kill me." Feldman also said that his friend asked him that should something ever happen to him, Feldman would tell his story.

In his earlier interviews, Feldman claimed that he and Haim were abused by powerful people in the industry and that they were passed around to be molested by adult males in Hollywood. All through his life, Haim has struggled with drug addiction, something Feldman says as his friend's way of coping with the abuse. Unfortunately, the actor fell ill in 2010 and died of pneumonia at the age of 38.

Lastly, Corey Feldman says that while there has been a progress with the sexual abuse in Hollywood as with the recent Harvey Weinstein scandal, pedophilia is still Hollywood's biggest secret. He also mentioned that he aims to expose the pedophile ring that has gripped the entertainment industry.