Corey Feldman Shares Audio From Lost 1993 Tape Where He Names His Alleged Molester

Reuters/Eric Thayer Actor Corey Feldman departs a gathering at a Beverly Hills hotel following a memorial service at the Staples Center in Los Angeles July 7, 2009.

Corey Feldman recently shared an excerpt from an audio recording that was made when he was interviewed by the authorities back in 1993 which was supposedly lost.

In a recent guest appearance on the "Dr. Oz Show," Corey Feldman had revealed that he had found a supposedly lost tape from the time he was interviewed by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Not only that, the 46-year-old had also shared an excerpt from the audio where he was heard to have divulged the name of Jon Grissom as his molester to the police. According to Feldman, he had only recently found the lost tape in his car.

At the time of the recording, Feldman had only been 15 years old and he claims that the sexual abuse he had endured from Grissom lasted for about a year and a half. During that period, the former child actor had thought that the police were already investigating Grissom, but afterward, he realized that they were investigating child molestation charges brought against the late Michael Jackson, a charge he has been acquitted in 2005.

According to Feldman, the police weren't particularly interested in Grissom and were only trying to frame his friend, Michael Jackson, trying to bury his story. In 2003, Grissom had been arrested after sexually abusing a minor, and now, Feldman claims that if the police had only investigated his allegations back then, it would've stopped Grissom from abusing others.

Coincidentally, the Santa Barbara Sheriff's County Office had also recently discovered their copy of Feldman's lost tape which back in October they denied ever existing. The tapes have now been handed to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When asked if the discovery of the tape had somehow vindicated him, Feldman answered, "Not yet. Vindication will come when my best friend's (Corey Haim) perpetrators are behind bars, my perpetrators are behind bars."