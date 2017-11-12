Corey Haim's Mother Dismissed Claims That Charlie Sheen Sexually Abused Her Son, Says He Was Abused by Another

Reuters/Gus Ruelas Actor Charlie Sheen arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California.

Corey Haim's mother has spoken out on this issue regarding Charlie Sheen sexually abusing her son.

Judy Haim, mother of the late actor Corey Haim, has spoken out regarding Dominick Brascia's claims that a 19-year-old Charlie Sheen sexually abused her son when he was 13 years old during the filming of "Lucas." In a sudden twist of events, Judy says that Charlie Sheen did not abuse her son but rather Dominick Brascia himself.

This news coincides with Sheen's denial of the allegation that was thrown at him. Judy Haim appeared as a guest on the "Dr. Oz Show" to dismiss the sexual abuse allegations that Sheen was accused of.

"This guy Dominick is the guy that abused my son," she said during the interview. "My son said so," she went on to say.

Coincidentally, Brascia was earlier accused to be Corey Haim's abuser last year, but he denied such claims in an interview with Perez Hilton. Brascia had been a close friend of Haim prior to his death from pneumonia in 2010 and was actually introduced by Corey Feldman himself.

According to her, Brascia lived near them in Studio City, and Corey and his friends would often hang out to play pool. However, there was a time when Corey called his mother yelling and screaming telling her Brascia wouldn't get off of him. She immediately went to the apartment and found a fully clothed Brascia sitting on top of his son.

"Dominick was sitting on my son, pinning him to the floor, not allowing him to move," she recalls. "I took a pool cue — and he will remember that — and I went so close to his head and I said: 'You better get off of him or I'm bashing your head in.' And he got off of him and we left," she added.

She also claims that Brascia abused his son one other time and according to her, Corey did not want to talk about the abuses he had suffered because he didn't want anyone to think he was gay or say that it was his fault that he was abused.

Lastly, Judy says that if she could turn back time, she would not have allowed Corey to pursue a Hollywood career.