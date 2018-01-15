'Cosmos,' Hosted by Neil deGrasse Tyson, Returns on Fox in Early 2019

"Cosmos" is coming back as a reboot on Fox, with its regular host, Neil deGrasse Tyson. The network has partnered with National Geographic for a new season of the show called "Cosmos: Possible Worlds," coming in the spring of 2019.

It's been a few years since the first series came out in 2014, so this new season is less of a continuation and more of a reboot of the show when it airs on Fox early next year. The 2014 show itself was a follow-up remake of the original 1980 series called "Cosmos: A Personal Voyage" with the late Carl Sagan, according to Variety.

YouTube/FOX FOX and National Geographic TV's Emmy-award winning event series returns with host Neil deGrasse Tyson in Spring 2019.

Fox and National Geographic made the announcement on Saturday, Jan. 13, in the middle of the Television Critics Association media tour this winter. The networks have also put out a teaser clip for fans of the series.

"Yup. We got the band back together. Another season of Cosmos is officially real. "COSMOS: Possible Worlds" To air on @FOXTV & @NatGeoChannnel in a year — Spring 2019. Be there," the astrophysicist host announced on his Twitter account during the weekend.

The first 2014 season, called "Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey," carried on the same formula that made Sagan's 1980 show one of the most successful TV shows in U.S. history. "Spacetime Odyssey" touched on a few topics outside of space, venturing into the history of science and climate change, as well, according to The Verge.

"Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey" was immensely successful in its short run, going on to become the most-watched show on National Geographic worldwide. At its peak, 135 million people have seen the first season, which aired on both Fox and National Geographic, and has been translated into 43 languages for 171 countries.

The teaser video below features astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson as he returns for a new season of "Cosmos: Possible Worlds," coming in the spring of 2019 on Fox and the National Geographic channel.