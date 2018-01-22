Could Harry Styles Be the Next James Bond?

Reuters/Olivia Harris Harry Styles, former One Direction member, has reportedly broken up with food blogger Tess Ward.

Harry Styles is the latest name to be linked as the future "James Bond."

After gaining rave reviews for his performance in the 2017 war epic "Dunkirk," the film editor for "Spectre," Lee Smith, thinks that the 23-year-old may have what it takes to become the next "James Bond."

"Harry could do it. If they wanted a younger Bond then why not? He has got it. Harry is really good and he can go all the way. He is an exceptional talent and a complete natural on camera," Smith, who also worked on Christopher Nolan's film, said.

Smith also praised the singer-actor's acting on "Dunkirk" saying, "You would have thought you were dealing with a guy with many years of experience. You would never know that was his first film. If he wants to act, I cannot imagine he would not have a great future."

Most people would argue that the One Direction member looks too young to be agent 007, but considering that the next "Bond" film is in 2022, that may just be enough time for Styles to mature. If the "James Bond" bosses happen to be looking for a younger actor to portray the iconic character then surely Styles would fit the bill.

While there is still no solid information regarding who the next James Bond would be, fans could still enjoy Daniel Craig as he once again takes on the role of 007 in what seems to be his final "Bond" film. For a while now, the actor has expressed his desire to quit the role of James Bond, and just recently the 49-year-old confirmed that the next film, "Bond 25," will be his last.

Sources have revealed that in "Bond 25," agent 007 will finally quit the secret service and marry the woman he loves. Unfortunately, his wife ultimately gets killed which prompts him to rejoin the secret service in order to avenge her.