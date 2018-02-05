'Counter-Strike' Co-Creator Jess Cliffe Suspended and Arrested

Facebook/CSGLOB Promotional photo for Valve's "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive"

A co-creator of the video game behemoth franchise "Counter-Strike," Jess Cliffe, was suspended from his position at Valve Corporation, and arrested by authorities following allegations of "sexual exploitation of a child."

Cliffe was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 1, and booked into the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle the following morning. According to onsite reports by local news outlet KIRO7 in Seattle, Cliffe was not charged with a crime, and no details of his arrest were yet divulged. Cliffe did not have any criminal history, and authorities did not confirm if a child was hurt in the proceedings.

Valve has released its official statement saying, "We are still learning details of what actually happened. Reports suggest he has been arrested for a felony offense. As such we have suspended his employment until we know more."

A bail hearing for Cliffe has since commenced on Friday afternoon. The King County, Seattle, Prosecuting Attorney's office had requested that the bail be set at $250,000, though it was decided later on at $150,000.

According to reports, Cliffe allegedly contacted an underage female online and had paid her for sexual intercourse multiple times. Cliffe allegedly had also recorded her on video against her will. Cliffe did not deny the allegations and confirmed that the two had sexual relations. The girl is believed to be 16 years of age.

Cliffe has since made bail, and is next due in court Monday, Feb 5.

"Counter-Strike" is a monumental title in the video game industry, leading the first-person shooter genre for almost two decades since its first release in the year 2000. It has seen continued success in the genre, with several versions and installments throughout the years. Its current and most prominent title, "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive," is a cornerstone in online competitions and E-Sports.

News of Cliffe's arrest has turned the seasonal Counter-Strike League from excitement to sadness as the competition continues.