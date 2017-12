Counter-Strike: Global Offensive/Facebook Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Facebook image. March 14, 2015.

"Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" could soon have its own battle royale game mode judging from hints provided by Valve. This would be a massive move given that the iconic shooter hasn't changed much since the days of CS 1.6.

In a recent video posted on the Valve News Network VNN which combed back over 10 patches for the last year and a half, creator Tyler McVicker considers a number of references within each of the shooter's updates that haven't yet made it into the game. These include weapons such as compound bows, sonar pulses, and MK2 grenades and gameplay features such as bare-fisted combat, door breaching, and adrenaline shots.

While these additions seem outlandish to CS:GO fans, they have been mainstays of the battle royale genre. Add to that a number of maps that seem adequate for a survival shooter such as de_canals and survival_island where a large number of players can whittle themselves down until one victor remains.

Of course Valve is already making a killing, no pun intended, with the battle royale genre given that it has a number of them listed on its Steam platform such as "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" and "H1Z1." Of course, there is a chance that they themselves would join the battle royal bandwagon given that they have the foundations and the resources to do so.

Should they decide to do so, the easiest choice would be to integrate it on "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive." However, that would also mean diluting the existing player base who would likely opt to play the battle royale mode instead of the core game.

Anotherl choice would be to develop a new game from scratch using their Source 2 Engine utilizing years of experience in developing its long-running shooter. That way it could cash in on the recent gaming craze while at the same time keeping "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" and its player base intact, sort of.