'Counting On' News: Derick Dillard Stars GoFundMe After TLC Fired him From Reality Show

Former reality star Derick Dillard started a GoFundMe shortly after being kicked out of TLC's "Counting On" for expressing another round of transphobic comments against Jazz Jennings of "I am Jazz." Though the now jobless ex-missionary claims it is for charity, the timing is quite suspicious.

For the uninitiated, TLC decided to drop Jill Duggar-Dillard's husband from the show. He will no longer appear in any future episodes of the series.

The father-of-two has already been kicked out of Pure Charity for his fundraising scam. The donations they received, which he claimed were for charity, were actually used to pay for the Duggar family's fees for bible school. And now after he lost what is probably his main source of income, "Counting On," he started a GoFundMe, which he again claims is for a program called Cross Church School of Ministry.

It is unclear what Derick's motive is behind the fundraising. His expulsion from the show will not hurt the family's income entirely, but the same cannot be said of his pride. His wife Jill is still signed onto "Counting On," and should continue to receive her share of income from the series.

One might think that Derick learned his lesson the first time he bullied the transgender teen on Twitter, given the back lash he received from annoyed netizens, including fans. But as they say, a leopard cannot change its spots.

More recently, he called out Jennings and accused her of disobeying God. And he took a shot at her parents, who he believes are in the wrong for being supportive of Jazz, for accepting her for who she is, and for holding her hand throughout her transition. In addition, he slammed the network for promoting the LGBT community and accused them of exploiting Jennings.

It seems like Derick was not anticipating such a response from the network. And now that he has been booted out, he is crying out religious persecution.

TLC stated they will not tolerate Derick's attack on a child. And more importantly, they believe that Jazz has a right to promote her lifestyle as much as the Duggars were given the right to promote theirs starting on "19 Kids and Counting."