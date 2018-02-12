'Counting On' News: Jill Duggar and Disgraced Derick Dillard Appear in Public for Church

Facebook/CountingonTLC The "Counting On" women from the Duggar family are expecting new babies this year.

Following the controversy surrounding her husband Derick Dillard, "Counting On" star Jill Duggar appeared with her family for church. Although some were pleased to see that the couple was forging on despite the scandalous events in their lives, other fans were less than pleased with their appearance in public.

According to reports, Duggar, Dillard, and their family appeared in an event held at Cross Church in Arkansas. A fan on social media noted that she was sitting beside the seemingly happy family and was thrilled enough to be in close quarters with Duggar, Dillard, and their sons. Unfortunately, not everyone was pleased with their appearance, especially since Dillard would still have to deal with the scandals following his actions.

Further reports revealed that Dillard was promptly fired from the cast of "Counting On" after the former reality show star unexpectedly turned to social media to bash a transgender teen by the name of Jazz Jennings. Dillard told his followers that he finds it sad how the media would take advantage of Jennings' situation and how he was disappointed with the fact that Jennings' parents would allow her to make the decision to transition from being male to female after she was diagnosed with gender identity disorder at the age of four.

Following his post, TV network TLC made the prompt decision to fire him from "Counting On." Duggar has yet to release a statement on the turn of events, but if their outing to the church was any indication, then it seems that the family may not be too bothered with recent events. Regardless, considering the sensitivity of the situation, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. As such, fans are advised to say tuned for more updates on the future of Dillard, Duggar, and the rest of the cast of "Counting On."