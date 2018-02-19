'Counting On' News: Jill Duggar Pregnant with a New Baby?

TLC official website Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard on the promo image for TLC's "Counting On."

Shortly after the couple was spotted in public for a church event, "Counting On" star Jill Duggar and disgraced husband Derick Dillard might be expecting a new addition to the family. Further reports indicate that the rumors were sparked by a photo that Dillard posted of their son, Samuel, with a vaguely seen box of prenatal vitamins in the background.

According to reports, Duggar has yet to announce anything about a pregnancy, but if the photo posted on Dillard's social media account is anything to go by, there is a significant possibility that she might be. The central focus of the photo is Dillard spending time with Samuel, but "Counting On" fans focused on what was in the background, which was a box of prenatal vitamins. Some of the fans went so far as to check the website of the maker of the prenatal vitamins, and it revealed that it is recommended for women to take before and during pregnancy, as well as for lactating purposes after the pregnancy.

Although there is no confirmation on whether or not Duggar might still be breastfeeding Samuel, it could be that she was taking the vitamins for that very purpose. This is not the first time that the couple was rumored to be having another child, as they were recently photographed with what could be a baby bump on Duggar as the couple was standing under the mistletoe.

Further reports reveal that some critics might not be fond of the idea that Duggar might be pregnant, especially since both were recently removed from "Counting On" after Dillard attacked a transgender teen. TLC promptly fired them, which means that Duggar and Dillard might not have enough to justify having another mouth to feed. Regardless, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks, so fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.