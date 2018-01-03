'Counting On' News: Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Share Romantic Photo on New Year's Eve

Facebook/CountingOnTLC Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo in a promo photo for their show 'Counting On.'

"Counting On" star Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo shared a romantic Instagram post on New Year's Eve, making fans swoon. The couple has been married for a year already but they look so much more in love than ever.

Before officially welcoming 2018, the Grace Community Church Laredo pastor shared a photo of himself with his wife Jinger. Although the image was dim lit, it perfectly captured how deeply in love they are with each other as they bid 2017 goodbye. The image was quick to earn thousands of likes and comments from fans who expressed their admiration for the two.

Of all the Duggars who are already married, Jinger and Jeremy are the only ones without a baby. If Jeremy's recent Instagram post is anything to go by, however, it looks like the lack of a baby does not make them feel any less in love with each other.

Currently, the rest of the married Duggars are busy either taking care of their children or getting pregnant. As for Jinger and Jeremy, the couple has been making the most of their time together and enjoying each other's company without a baby to look after. Although the two have yet to have a child, fans of the Duggars are happy to see them living their lives to the fullest and even consider them as the most romantic couple in the Duggar family.

Meanwhile, the Duggars are expecting at least two new family additions this 2018. Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth are set to welcome their first baby in March, while Kendra and Joe Duggar announced last December that they are expecting. While Jinger and Jeremy haven't made any pregnancy announcement yet, the two previously said that they wanted a nursery in their home, hinting that they are excited to have a baby soon, too.