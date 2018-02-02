Facebook/countingontlc Promotional image for 'Counting On'

The cast of "Counting On" seems to have scheduled the premiere date for the new season just a few days after Joy-Anna Duggar is due to give birth. Further reports also reveal that Josiah Duggar seems to have been caught breaking some of the rules of the family.

According to reports, Joy-Anna is due to deliver the new addition to the family on Feb. 22. Although the family has yet to announce the gender of the baby, fans believe that she and the Duggar family will be welcoming a baby girl. Considering that Jill Duggar is not due to return until later in the season, Joy-Anna is expected to rake in the rating for TLC's "Counting On." However, more babies are expected to come in the following months, which means that the show will be getting a lot more coverage. Meanwhile, the family has yet to comment on the rumors that Joy-Ann and husband Austin Forsyth may have engaged in premarital sex. However, it mostly appears like the baby was conceived during their honeymoon.

If they did engage in marital sex, Joy-Ann and Forsyth may not be the only couple who will be breaking the Duggar family rules. Further reports have revealed that Josiah, who is courting Lauren Swanson was captured during a moment when he was helping her get down from a tanker. During the incident, Josiah and Swanson had a chest to chest contact, which is strictly against the family rules. They also engaged in public displays of affection that would undoubtedly alarm the rest of the family.

Josiah and Swanson have yet to release a statement on the event, but more information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. In the meantime, "Counting On" is set to premiere on Feb. 27. Fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.