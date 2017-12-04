'Counting On' Season 2 Renewal: New Clue Suggests that Duggars Will Return for Another Season

Facebook/countingontlc Promo image for "Counting On" on TLC

"Counting On" has just finished its run, but fans of the Duggar Family are already anxiously waiting for updates about its renewal. This week, rumors about TLC announcing the renewal of "Counting On" have surfaced after the show's director of photography allegedly shot some scenes during the Duggars' Thanksgiving celebration in Arkansas.

While TLC has not yet confirmed that the series will be renewed for a sophomore season, speculations are rife that the Duggars will still be back for "Counting On" season 2. Earlier this week, it was reported that one crew member for the show, John Rotan, visited the home of the Duggars in Arkansas to join them in celebrating Thanksgiving Day. According to reports, the show's photography director flew to the said state to capture special Duggar Family moments that will be featured in the next season of "Counting On."

It is not a farfetched possibility that the reason behind Rotan's trip to the Duggars' home state was to film the family's Thanksgiving dinner. Previously, it was also reported that Rotan had an exchange with Amy Duggar online about their Thanksgiving dinner. After their conversation, Rotan posted, "Yeah... those Duggar Thanksgiving dinners! #foodbaby #kiddingnotkidding."

Since TLC has yet to give updates about "Counting On" season 2, fans should take ongoing rumors and speculations with a grain of salt. But, if Rotan was indeed in Arkansas to work on something, then the renewal of the series might be just around the corner.

Meanwhile, the Duggars have been constantly updating fans about their lives despite being off the air through their blog. Recently, Jill Duggar's husband, Derick Dillard, made headlines recently after he gave negative remarks to transgender TLC star Jazz Jennings. Jill also became the talk of the town last week after posting a photo of herself having a nose piercing and wearing pants — styles that are uncharacteristic of the Duggar Family's conservative ways.