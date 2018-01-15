'Counting On' Season 7 News: '19 Kids And Counting' Spinoff To Return Next Month

facebook/countingontlc Promo image for Duggar family's 'Counting On'

After months of speculation about being cancelled, "19 Kids and Counting" spin-off "Counting On" has been renewed by TLC. Now it appears that there is already a firm release date in place and it's earlier than expected.

According to In Touch Weekly, the show's return date is already revealed by the Original Duggar Family Fan Blog. The blog, which is run by the Duggar Family's personal friends Lily and Ellie, revealed that the reality series is set to return next month.

"This just in... Following the exciting announcement of Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo's pregnancy, the Duggar family has another tidbit of news to reveal. New episodes of Counting On return to TLC Monday, Feb. 26!"

That being said, given that Feb. 26 is already a few weeks away, TLC should already be advertising the series' return right now. Because the announcement comes from a fan blog, it should be taken with a grain of salt and wait for an official announcement from the network.

As to who will be returning next season, a few Duggars are already speculated to appear in some capacity. Last month, Joy-Anna and Jana Duggar were filmed getting pedicures suggesting that they will be returning next season.

For a while, Joy-Anna has been dealing with rumors of a shotgun wedding as she prepares to have her first baby with husband Austin Forsyth. As such, it's expected that her pregnancy will play a big role in the upcoming season of "Counting On."

TLC announced the new season with a teaser trailer featuring newlyweds Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell. Like Joy-Anne, the couple is also expecting their first child this 2018, another Duggar Family event that will likely be featured next season.

Sadly, Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard were embroiled in a controversy last season which resulted in Derick being fired from the show. After a series of hate tweets directed at TLC star Jazz Jennings it's very unlikely that he will be returning to "Counting On."