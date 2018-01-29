'Counting On' Season 7 News: Jill and Derick Dillard Missing In New Promo

Facebook/duggarfamilyofficial Promo image for 'Counting On' season 7

It seems like Jill Duggar will not join her siblings in the next season of "Counting On."

Jill and her husband Derick Dillard were obviously absent in the latest promo picture released by TLC featuring Jessa Duggar and her husband Ben Seewald, Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth, and Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo.

Derick was reportedly fired by the network after he repeatedly made derogatory and transphobic comments against another TLC show "I Am Jazz" and its star Jazz Jennings in November 2017. The network confirmed that they cut their ties with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's son-in-law through an official statement via Twitter, saying that they have no plans to feature him in the future installments of "Counting On." They also clarified that Derick's statements against Jennings do not reflect their views.

However, Derick also released his own statement regarding his termination with the show on his own Twitter account. According to the father of two, he was never fired from the show since it was his own decision to sever the ties of his family several months prior to the news since they were "heading in a different direction."

While the network has yet to confirm if the Dillards will not appear in the seventh season of "Counting On," fans of the Duggars expressed their disappointments about the couple's termination through the comments on the family's Facebook page.

According to one fan, "Utterly ridiculous that TLC removed Jill & Derick everyone is entitled to free speech we may not agree but still no reason to remove them from the show!!" Another said that if the network really took out Jill and Derek from the reality show's upcoming season, then they can no longer be considered as the learning channel since it censors a person's opinion regarding the topic of transgenderism.

The confirmation about the Dillards' exit in "Counting On" season 7 has yet to be released, but the upcoming season will premiere on Monday, Feb. 26.