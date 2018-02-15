'Counting On' Season 7 Spoilers: Trailer Packs Lots Of PDA Between Newlywed Couples

Facebook/countingontlc Promo image for TLC's 'Counting On' Season 7

TLC finally dropped the trailer for "Counting On" season 7 to reveal what fans should look forward to in the ever-growing Duggar family.

In the trailer that was released by the network, the former "19 Kids and Counting" cast hints that they have a lot of developments over the past months.

"We've had a lot of exciting things happen in our family recently in the past few months, and you never know what's around the corner," 25-year-old Jessa Duggar-Seewald said in the beginning of the trailer.

The trailer also showed Jessa's then-newlywed sister Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth after their wedding in May. Based on the clip, the cameras will follow the couple in their honeymoon in Switzerland, where they will share a lot of kisses.

Joy-Anna shared that she enjoys spending alone time with her husband for the first time. "During our relationship, all the way up to our wedding day, we had never been alone together, so it was really amazing being on our honeymoon — just being by ourselves," the 20-year-old stated. According to reports, the couple's trip was filled with a lot of public display of affection.

The Forsyths are currently expecting their first child together.

The upcoming season of "Counting On" will also feature the other Duggar daughter Jinger Duggar-Vuolo, who is also pregnant with her first child with husband Jeremy Vuolo. It will also televise the engagement of Joseph Duggar with Kendra Caldwell, as well as their romantic wedding that happened in September last year.

"I would say when you're engaged, you almost need more chaperones just because you're getting closer, the desires are getting stronger," Caldwell told her fiancé when they were discussing the appropriate hand placement when they were having the engagement photos taken before their wedding.

Just like his sisters, Jeremy and his wife are now expecting their baby boy who will arrive later this year.

The premiere episode of "Counting On" season 7 will be aired by TLC on Monday, Feb. 26, at 9 p.m. EST.