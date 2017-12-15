'Counting On' Season 7 Update: Has TLC Canceled the Reality Show?

facebook/countingontlc Promo image for Duggar family's 'Counting On'

The Duggar family has taken to social media to assure their fans that "Counting On," has not been canceled.

After months of waiting, viewers of the TLC reality show finally got an update regarding its seventh season. Speculations about a cancellation started when the last installment's finale did not provide a sneak peek of what is set to happen with the Duggars, as the previous seasons have done. TLC has also yet to confirm anything about "Counting On" season 7 since the last episode aired in October. Recently, though, the Duggars posted on their official Facebook page, stating that the show has not been canceled and thanking the fans for their support.

The new season is expected to feature several huge events for the Duggar family. There is Joseph Duggar's two-hour wedding special. Viewers are also looking forward to seeing more of Joy-Anna's pregnancy in season 7. Then, the Duggars are also expected to skirt over the issue of Derick Dillard's ousting from the show. TLC officially stated in November that Jill's husband would no longer be part of the series. This was due to his unwarranted opinion on his fellow TLC star, trans teen Jazz Jennings.

Dillard's criticism of Jennings reportedly evoked strong reactions from the viewers. He was very vocal of his negative opinion on the "Being Jazz" star. Many thought that Dillard went too far, carping about her sexuality and even criticizing her show. The rating of "Counting On" allegedly took a dip because of him, prompting TLC to do something about it.

But even without Dillard's controversy, the show's viewership has not been exactly good from the start. After its 2.2 million rating during its season premiere, the numbers have distinctly gone down. Only 1.3 million viewers were recorded during Joy-Anna Duggar's wedding special, while 1.42 million viewers watched Joseph's.

TLC has yet to announced the airdate for "Counting On" season 7.