'Counting On' Stars Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Are Expecting Their First Child

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are finally expecting their first child together.

It has been confirmed that "Counting On" star Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are finally going to become parents as it has been revealed that the 24-year-old is pregnant with their first child.

"The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage," the couple said in a statement posted on Duggar family's official website. "We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord's mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!" they added.

"We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy," their statement continued.

Jinger Duggar's pregnancy has been a long time coming. Fans have long wondered as to when the couple plans to expand their family seeing as out of all the married Duggar children, Jinger had been the only one who did not get pregnant right away after tying the knot with her minister husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

Furthermore, the news of their pregnancy comes only two weeks after Jinger's brother, 22-year-old Joe, announced that he and his wife Kendra, are expecting.

Jeremy, who had been a former soccer pro, first proposed to Jinger only a month after they revealed they are courting. On Nov. 5, 2016, Jim Bob and Michelle's daughter finally walked down the aisle and wed Jeremy in front of 1,000 guests in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. The ceremony had been officiated by Vuolo's father, Chuck. Jessa Seewald (nee Duggar) served as Jinger's maid of honor, while Jeremy's brother, Charles, was his best man.