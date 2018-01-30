Country Stars Pay Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting, Manchester Bombing Victims at 2018 Grammys

Reuters/Harrison McClary Singer Maren Morris wipes her eyes as she accepts the award for new artist of the year.

The 2018 Grammy Awards had been quite the emotional event; even more so during the touching tribute performed by country stars Eric Church, Maren Morris and the Brothers Osborne for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting massacre and the Manchester Bombing.

During the 60th Annual Grammy Awards which was held last Sunday in New York City, country stars Eric Church, Maren Morris and the Brothers Osborne (composed of real brothers T.J. and John) got together for a moving tribute to the victims of the Manchester Bombing and the Las Vegas shootings performing Eric Clapton's Grammy-winning song "Tears in Heaven."

The song itself is bittersweet and befitting the tragedies that the music industry had suffered last year.

It should be remembered that in October 2017, during the Route 91 Harvest Festival held in Las Vegas, a hidden gunman opened fire on the concert crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. Hundreds were injured by the unfortunate event and 58 lives were taken. Church, Morris and the Brothers Osborne were also present during the event as performers.

Earlier in May, the music industry was shaken by the news of a bombing that occured during pop singer Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, UK. Several people were injured and 20 people had lost their lives during the ordeal.

"The most important thing is is honoring all the victims and everyone affected by the Manchester bombing and Vegas shootings," Brothers Osborne said in an interview with E! News during the Grammys red carpet event. "I think the focus should be more on that than us. We're hoping we can make music, make people smile, just relax and feel some peace," they added.

Morris couldn't help but agree, saying, "It reinforces even more the strength of music and the community that we all share together, artists and fans alike. As an artist and a performer, I don't want to be afraid to walk out on a stage each night. I know that we've all been reckoning with that for the last several months."