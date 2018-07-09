Couple Remodeling Bathroom Finds Funny Hidden Message From Former Owners

Pexels/Laurie Shaw A couple found funny notes from their house's previous homeowners while remodeling their bathroom.

Alex and Jess Monney just wanted to give their bathroom a new look. But they never expected that their story will go viral after they stumble upon a 23-year-old hidden message within the walls.

The Monneys bought their San Jose, California home five years ago, but was only able to start redecorating it just now. They decided to start their project in the bathroom.

When the redecoration project was just about to begin, Alex shared a photo on his Twitter account that was sent by their contractor that was taken from the bathroom's wall as reported by Today.

The photo showed images of the home's former owners with the message, "Hi! We're the Shinsekis! We remodeled this bathroom Summer 1995. If you are reading this, that means you're remodeling the bathroom again. What's wrong with the way we did it?!?!?"

Aside from the former owner's snapshot, the wall also contains a photo of the Shinsekis' pet bunny who also had a message of her own. According to the post, "Hi! I'm Cassie the Bunny Rabbit. I lived here too!" it stated. "(I'm potty trained!). I'm going to be the next Cadbury Bunny," it went on to say.

Alex, later on, deleted his original tweet, but the netizens were able to launch a rapid search party to look for the Shinsekis and their cuddly pet.

One of the responders to the online search party is Reverend Jay Shinseki, who claimed that the man in the picture is his younger brother.

This is my youngest brother — Rev. Jay Shinseki (@jayshinseki) July 4, 2018

"Billions" series co-creator Brian Koppelman also caught the online search for the old house owners. He even asked the couple if they already found Cassie and her pet parents. However, Alex said that he cannot answer the question.

I can't answer this question but I can say that we absolutely love your show — Alex Monney (@alexmonney) July 6, 2018

Other netizens weighed in on the viral post and shared their own strange discoveries and other knick-knacks while they were redecorating their own residences.