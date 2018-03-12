'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy' PC Port News: Now Available for Pre-Purchase on Steam

Activision

Activision has announced that the critically acclaimed "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" will soon be available on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. In addition to that, those that want to make sure they can play the game as soon as it launches later this year can already pre-purchase the title on Steam.

Rumors regarding a multiplatform release were finally set to rest last week as Activision officially announced that last year's massively successful "Crash Bandicoot" remake would be available across every major platform of the current generation. The various ports are all expected to launch on July 10, and those playing on PC can already pre-purchase the game through Steam now for only $39.99.

The "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" first launched on the PlayStation 4 in June of 2017 and was a massive success. Critics praised it for staying faithful to the original's design while also giving it new life with a fresh coat of paint. It reportedly sold over 2 million copies just a few months after its release and is one of the best-selling remasters in PlayStation history.

However, what is really interesting about this is that leaks regarding the different ports first came out in February and, alongside those rumors, was information that Activision plans to announce a "Spyro" remastered collection as well. The original news said that the company plans to announce and release the new trilogy this year to coincide with "Spyro the Dragon's" 20th anniversary. It also said that, similar to Crash, it will have a one-year exclusivity deal with Sony before moving on to other platforms.

Given how those rumors regarding Crash arriving to other systems proved true, it seems even more likely now that Activision is working on a collection for everyone's favorite diminutive dragon and that fans should expect an announcement soon, perhaps in at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) that is set to happen in just few months.

"Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" is available now for PlayStation 4 and will arrive for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms on July 10.