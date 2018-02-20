Compilation currently available only on the PS4

Crash Bandicoot official website Rumors have been hinting that the 'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy' could be released for other platforms this year

Rumors of the "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" making its way to platforms other than the PS4 have been going around for a while now, and there's yet another one that could again give fans hope.

According to JustPushStart, Spanish retailer XtraLife recently posted a listing for the trilogy which suggests that it will be released for the Nintendo Switch.

The listing has since been taken down, but Twitter user "@AllGamesDelta" managed to capture a screenshot of it before it got removed.

Aside from hinting that the trilogy is coming to the Switch, the listing also indicates that the new version will be made available sometime this year.

This is not even the first time that a rumor pointed to the compilation potentially getting a Switch release.

Earlier this month, a report from Eurogamer pointed to something interesting that could previously be found in the spring 2018 edition of the Licensing Source Book Europe. A licensing manager for a European supplier of licensed merchandise known as GB eye seemingly revealed some interesting information about future plans for the "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy."

GB eye claims that the trilogy will be heading to the Switch and the PC this year, per the report and Eurogamer notes that their sources have heard the same thing.

It is worth pointing out that the interesting revelation related to the trilogy has been taken out of the magazine.

Considering how well-received the trilogy was on the PS4, it makes sense for it to eventually be released for other platforms as well.

Even last year there were rumors hinting that the trilogy could be made available on the Xbox One.

For now, the people behind the "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" have still not announced that it will be released for platforms other than the PS4, but there are certainly enough rumors circulating now to make that possible outcome less than surprising.