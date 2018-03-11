'Crash Bandicoot' Remastered Collection To Be Released on Nintendo Switch

Activision via Steam Promo image for "Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy."

It has finally been confirmed that "Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy" will launch on PC and other gaming consoles such as the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

As Activision noted, this is going to be the franchise's debut on PC and its first launch on a Nintendo and Xbox console for the past 10 years.

The upcoming ports will have the same features as the one released for the PlayStation 4. They will also contain remastered copies of the classic titles in the franchise that includes the first "Crash Bandicoot," "Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back," and "Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped."

Activision also confirmed that the new ports will be released complete with new lighting, animations, textures, models, and cinematics. The remastered collection is also going to feature all-new dialogues that were recorded with the original voice actors of the franchise.

Players will get to choose between two playable characters - the titular protagonist and his "smart and sassy little sister" named Coco.

It can be recalled that the release of "Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy" on other platforms was also talked about earlier this year. The information was previously confirmed by a licensing firm based in the United Kingdom while the game's Nintendo Switch port was also prematurely listed in a Spanish video game retailer's website.

"Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy" definitely had a great run as an exclusive PS4 game. It managed to stay in the number one spot in the sales chart for weeks. Its reign was long enough to be hailed as the PS4 exclusive game with the longest streak on top.

Its success in the market also convinced Activision to release more remastered titles in the future. Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg said during their 2017 Q2 earnings call (via Seeking Alpha): "While there are no new announcements today, I think you can be confident there will be more activity like this in the future with more great IP."

Players on other platforms may now start pre-ordering "Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy" but its official launch is scheduled for Tuesday, July 10.