'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Season 3 Returns in Early January 2018

Facebook/crazyxgf Promotional image for 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

Fans do not have to wait long for the return of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 as soon as 2018 starts.

Like many shows on TV, the third season of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" is going for a short break after airing its mid-season finale or seventh episode last Friday.

On a positive note, The CW has already announced that the show will proceed with its eighth episode on Jan. 5, 2018 which is titled "Nathaniel Needs My Help!"

Apart from the all-new episodes, according to a short trailer, fans can expect "cool new threads ... and a fresh new attitude."

The new attitude that the sneak peek hints at likely refers to Rebecca Bunch's (Rachel Bloom) journey to getting better after being re-diagnosed in a previous episode.

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 capped off its 2017 run with its seventh episode that was titled "Getting Over Jeff."

Rebecca had previously tried to commit suicide while on a flight and her attempt failed. This led her to a new doctor, Dr. Daniel Shin (Jay Hayden), who confronted her with the truth that she had been misdiagnosed by her previous doctors.

In the sixth episode titled "Josh Is Irrelevant" that aired Nov. 17, Dr. Shin told Rebecca that she must be suffering from Borderline Personality Disorder and promised to work with her psychiatrist, Dr. Noelle Akopian (Michael Hyatt), to help her deal with her mental illness.

Meanwhile, the "Jeff" in the recent episode title refers to a very important person in Paula Proctor's (Donna Lynne Champlin) past. His introduction to the series also paves the way for the much-needed exploration of Paula's backstory.

In the past, fans may have observed how Paula could be a reliable friend while also leading Rebecca to make unhealthy decisions, especially in trying to win back Josh Chan (Vincent Rodriguez III).

It was revealed in the mid-season finale that years before meeting Rebecca, Paula was in a very similar situation where she also had a "the one that got away" guy. This explained how Paula's overwhelming support for Rebecca in getting back with Josh was her way of projecting her love life frustrations.

The mid-season finale also cemented the sad fact that Paula's husband, Scott Proctor (Steve Monroe), was not her one great love all along.