'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Season 3 Spoilers: Paula Reunites With Her Josh Chan

Facebook/crazyxgf Promotional image for 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

The upcoming episode of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 will see Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) going to Buffalo to accompany Paula (Donna Lynn Champlin).

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Getting Over Jeff," states that Paula will gradually accept her past, while Rebecca will continue her journey to becoming well. Unfortunately, the synopsis does not reveal much about what the episode has in store, but a promo video released by The CW offers a much wider glimpse.

The teaser trailer posted by the network on their YouTube channel opens with Rebecca's doctor, Dr. Daniel Shin (Jay Hayden), advising her to go out and have some fun. The look on Rebecca's face indicates that she does not want to go looking for adventure, but it is soon made clear that adventure is exactly what she's going to get.

Paula has her bags packed and is heading back to Buffalo. When Rebecca finds out, she asks to tag along. The next scene is an homage to a season 1 episode at the grocery store. Paula sees a man whom she describes as "her Josh Chan," who is presumably the titular Jeff. Donna and Jeff can then be viewed dancing together. Donna explains to the grocery store clerk, who is sporting the same afro as the grocery store clerk Rebecca spilled everything to in season 1, that Jeff was her first.

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, titled "Josh Is Irrelevant."

After trying to kill herself with a handful of pills, Rebecca found herself at the hospital with Paula by her side. Dr. Shin, who had talked to Dr. Akopian (Michael Hyatt), revealed to Rebecca a new diagnosis of her mental illness. While she was overjoyed by the idea of a different diagnosis, thinking it would make everything magically better, she was crushed to find out that she has borderline personality disorder. She was even more devastated when she looked up the illness online.

Rebecca finally came to terms with her diagnosis after barging into Dr. Akopian's ongoing session with a different patient. Dr. Akopian listed all the traits of borderline personality disorder, and Rebecca had them all.

In the end, everyone gathered at Rebecca's house, where she revealed that her attempted suicide was not because of Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III). As it turned out, Josh was outside her home and had heard every word.

The midseason finale of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 will air on Friday, Dec. 8, on The CW.