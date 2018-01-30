'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Season 3 Spoilers: Rebecca Begins an Affair With Nathaniel

Facebook/crazyxgf Promotional image for 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

The upcoming episode of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 will see Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) making progress in therapy.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Nathaniel and I Are Just Friends," states that Rebecca will face some of her fears while she is in a therapy session. Paula (Donna Lynn Champlin), on the other hand, will take a new friend of hers to work with her.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Rebecca in therapy. Dr. Akopian (Michael Hyatt) asks her pointblank why she is having an affair. Rebecca, as usual, acts shocked and seems to dismiss it as something far from an affair.

However, it is quite clear that Rebecca really is having an affair with Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster), as they are seen constantly having sex. And, even though they assure each other — and themselves — that each time is the last, they always end up doing it again. The clip shows Nathaniel and Rebecca doing it in different places, with the promise of it being the last time every time.

"We only had sex, like, three more times that week," Rebecca assures her therapist. "And then we stopped." However, Rebecca is not exactly known for telling the whole truth all at once.

"Except for last night," she adds. "And this morning. It's done. It's been hours, or—what time is it? — it's been 40 minutes." Understandably, Dr. Akopian gives Rebecca a look of disappointment because she is falling back into her old ways again.

It can be recalled that Nathaniel fired Rebecca in the previous episode because he was bitter that she broke up with him. And, while she assured him that it was a personal decision and had nothing to do with him per se, he still took it really hard. He even tried to make Rebecca jealous by flaunting his new romance with Mona. After a rollercoaster of emotions and a plot to steal away the firm, Rebecca ended up sleeping with Nathaniel.

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 airs Fridays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.