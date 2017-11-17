'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Season 3 Spoilers: Rebecca Comes to Terms With Her Situation After Suicide Attempt

Facebook/crazyxgf Promotional image for 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

The upcoming episode of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 will see Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) coming to terms with her situation.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Josh Is Irrelevant," states that Rebecca will attempt her best to confront her new life. Additionally, she will also have to be okay with some new information about herself.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster) pointing out that his "friend just tried to kill herself," which was the closing scene at the end of the previous episode. The trailer briefly shows the scene where Rebecca swallows a bunch of pills before revealing her in a hospital bed. She apologizes to Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) and explains to her that she "just wanted the pain to stop."

Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III), on the other hand, is feeling guilty. He might have wanted Rebecca out of his life, but he did not mean permanently. Paula comforts Rebecca, assuring her that she will stay by her side. At the waiting area of the hospital, Heather (Vella Lovell) and Hector (Erick Lopez) arrive with groceries.

"I didn't know a friend's suicide attempt was a plus one event," Valencia (Gabrielle Ruiz) snarkily remarks.

While Rebecca may be alive, it is clear that she is far from fine. She is not her usual, joyful self, and she acknowledges that she requires help.

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" is known for its unique portrayal of mental illness, social issues, and musical numbers. The upcoming episode will have a song performed by Valencia, and Playbill has released an exclusive first look at the number. The song, as it turns out, is about Valencia starting a "movement," which basically translates to having to take a dump.

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 airs Fridays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.