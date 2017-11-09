'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Season 3 Spoilers: Rebecca Heads Home to See Naomi

Facebook/crazyxgf Promotional image for 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

The upcoming episode of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 will see Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) heading home to see her mother, Naomi (Tovah Feldshuh).

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "I Never Want to See Josh Again," states that Rebecca will fly back home to Westchester after hitting rock bottom. There, she and Naomi grow closer. Rebecca will attempt to move on with her life.

Back in West Covina, Rebecca's friends and co-workers cope with Rebecca's absence. Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) and Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster) are especially affected by her departure, and they try to manage their feelings about it.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It shows Rebecca, who looks like she has not showered in days, back at home with her mother. Naomi tries to get her daughter up and functioning again. But, being Naomi, she does it with insults.

"Thank God I'm here to scoop up the poop behind the elephant, which is you, Rebecca," she yells. Despite all this, Rebecca insists that she and her mother are "getting along very well."

In the previous episode, titled "Josh's Ex-Girlfriend is Crazy," viewers saw Rebecca dealing badly with her break-up. After alienating her friends and co-workers, Rebecca set out to take revenge on Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) by scaring him.

She did all of the horror movie tropes, including banging a branch against the window. She also started giving Josh "breather" calls. Josh knew Rebecca was behind it somehow, and the last straw for him came when she involved his mother in all of it. Josh confronted Rebecca and told her that he wanted her to disappear from his life.

Down and out, Rebecca went to a bar and ran into Greg's dad (Robin Thomas). He informed her that Greg (Santino Fontana) was doing very well and was even in love with another woman. In the end, Rebecca slept with Greg's dad.

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 airs Fridays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.