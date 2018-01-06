'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Season 3 Spoilers: Rebecca Practices Altruism After Breaking Up With Nathaniel

Facebook/crazyxgf Promotional image for 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

The upcoming episode of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 will see Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) practicing altruism.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Nathaniel Gets the Message!," states that Rebecca will explore altruism and will learn of both its advantages and restrictions. In the meantime, a new and surprising bromance develops between two other characters.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster) opening the door to his place and finding Rebecca on the other side. He looks pleased to see her, but she has bad news for him. She breaks up with him, telling her boss that she cannot be with him at the moment.

The clip also previews the two characters who form an unexpected bond. One of them is Nathaniel, and the other is White Josh (David Hull). As fans may recall, Darryl (Pete Gardner) had broken up with White Josh, though the latter insists to Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) that the decision to separate was mutual.

Finding heartbreak as their common ground, Nathaniel and White Josh turn to each other and to stripping. They are seen dancing on stage without their shirts, but their emotions soon get the better of them, and they start crying in front of the audience.

The upcoming episode will also feature the show's 100th production number, which is a huge milestone for the musical comedy-drama. The song, titled "Without Love You Can Save the World," is about Rebecca's new perspective on life.

"It's a very different outlook for Rebecca. This is a song she couldn't have sung or imagined in season 2," star Bloom told Entertainment Weekly in December. "It's like we're singing about the Age of Aquarius, except we're singing about how love makes you a selfish, terrible person."

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 airs Fridays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.