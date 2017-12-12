Facebook/crazyxgf Promotional image for 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 is currently on break. But, when the show returns, fans are going to see their favorite characters both fail and succeed in different aspects of life.

This much was teased by Donna Lynne Champlin, who plays Paula in the musical comedy series. Champlin was the center of the story in the midseason finale, where she went back to her hometown and reunited with Jeff, her own personal Josh Chan. However, she soon realized that Jeff was just a fantasy and that she belongs with her husband. While speaking to TVLine, Champlin talked about what to expect from the rest of season 3.

"I think the moral of our season this year is: two steps forward, one step back. For everybody. Especially Rebecca, but there's a ripple effect to every other character," she said. "So you see us gaining ground, personally and together as a group, and then you see us all slip. As you do in life. So while people on this show usually have the best of intentions, you will see us all succeed and fail... in very, very creative and unexpected ways."

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" will resume its third season in January with an episode that features the show's 100th song, titled "Without Love You Can Save the World." The song, as described by star and co-creator Rachel Bloom to Entertainment Weekly, is "about how love makes you a selfish, terrible person."

For a character that was so obsessed with finding love and the very idea of it for much of the series, it is a huge step for Rebecca to sing a song that is so against it. That is brought on by the fact that Rebecca's rose-colored glasses about Josh and love have come off.

"It's a very different outlook for Rebecca," Bloom says, comparing the current version of her character to the previous ones.

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 resumes on Friday, Jan. 5, on The CW.