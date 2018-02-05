'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Season 3 Spoilers: Trent Returns, Blackmails Rebecca to Be His Girlfriend

Facebook/crazyxgf Promotional image for 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

The upcoming episode of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 will see the return of Trent (guest star Paul Welsh).

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Trent?!," states that Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) will find new footing in her life. She will attempt to be more realistic and practical, but Trent's appearance will cause her plans to go awry. Elsewhere, Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) and Valencia will "reckon with their shared history."

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Trent surprising Rebecca in her bedroom. He informs her that he is back, and she is visibly shocked and distressed that he is there. For those who cannot recall, Trent is someone Rebecca went to law school with. While Rebecca is sort of crazy, fans know that Trent is way crazier than her, and that becomes very apparent in what he says next.

"I'm gonna have to blackmail you into being my girlfriend again," he calmly informs her before jumping into her bed with glee.

The next scene shows Rebecca coming into work with Trent. The elevator opens to show the two of them holding hands. Trent shows off a big smile, while Rebecca is clearly not having fun. She goes around the office and introduces him to everyone. She declares her love for and kisses Trent in front of her co-workers, including a shocked Paula.

Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) will eventually learn, though, what is really happening. In the bathroom, Rebecca fills her best friend in on everything.

"Trent is blackmailing me," she says. "We're gonna blackmail the blackmailer." Although Paula does not approve of Rebecca's plan, it is apparent that she still ends up lending her a hand. The two girls are seen dressed in all black and sneaking around.

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 airs Fridays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.