'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Season 4 Spoilers, News: Showrunner Teases What's Ahead for Rebecca

Facebook/crazyxgf Promotional image for 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 ended with Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) pleading guilty to attempted murder.

The season 3 finale of the CW series served up some surprises, but it was Rebecca's decision to accept responsibility for actions that surprised everyone most of all. And, for a potential fourth season, showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna promises three R's in store.

"Responsibility, recovery, probably some recidivism," she said told Entertainment Weekly, "all those things are really interesting to us for season 4 and to see what her life is like now that the haze of the delusion is starting to lift a bit."

At first, it seemed like Rebecca was going to get off the hook, going with Nathaniel's (Scott Michael Foster) suggestion of pleading insanity. However, she ultimately admitted to attempted murder after seeing Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) in the room.

"He says I love you, come be with me, breaks up with his girlfriend, offers her a brilliant legal strategy that will allow them to be together, and she turns her back on it," McKenna recalled, explaining that Nathaniel will be far from pleased by these events.

McKenna also teased the fourth season showing everyone's reactions to Rebecca's confession in the finale. However, since the network has yet to announce renewals for any of its show, the future of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" remains up in the air. And, should the show get a fourth season order, it does not seem like the show will go any further beyond that.

"It's a four-chapter arc, which we've always assumed would be four seasons," McKenna explained. "That's what we've always told them, so I'm assuming that that will be the case."

In the meantime, fans can look forward to some of the cast members of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" going on a live music tour in eight cities, including Los Angeles. The tour will begin in Portland on March 31.