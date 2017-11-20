5 Crazy Things Said in Defense of Judge Roy Moore

Expand | Collapse (Photo: REUTERS/Marvin Gentry) Judge Roy Moore speaks as he participates in the Mid-Alabama Republican Club's Veterans Day Program in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, U.S., November 11, 2017.

Once considered the guaranteed winner to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions' vacated U.S. Senate seat, the allegations against Roy Moore have given new hope for Democrat opponent Doug Jones.

While both supporters and opponents of Moore have brought up valid arguments for and against the claims of the women, some have made over the top arguments in his defense.

Here are five crazy things said in defense of Moore. They range from awkward biblical comparisons to inaccurate assumptions about people's backgrounds. (Click arrow above image)