'Creed 2' Cast News: Michael B. Jordan Has Been Working Out Non-Stop Since 2015

Facebook/creedmovie/ 'Creed 2' airs on Nov. 21, 2018

Keeping in shape has been the only thing keeping "Creed 2" star Michael B. Jordan occupied ever since his phenomenal performance is the first "Creed" in 2015. The actor recently added a few pounds for his role in "Black Panther" and now he is once again aiming to look the part for his reprisal Adonis Creed in the Sylvester Stalline-helmed sequel.

Jordan reportedly added 15 pounds of muscle after playing Adonis in 2015 for his role as Erik Killmonger in the superhero flick. Following his stint with Marvel he decided to take it easy and once again play a boxer.

Jordan's physical training has been supervised by celebrity trainer Corey Calliet whom Jordan met during the filming of 2015's "Fantastic Four." They have been working together to keep Jordan in shape, something that has been taking up much of his film downtime.

"He told me, 'I need to look like this,' and it's a picture of Killmonger fighting Black Panther," Calliet told Business Insider. "He was very big, so I knew I had to make Mike look like a free safety or a Marine. If you want to be a villain you have to have that savage type of demeanor."

According to the actor, he would work out three times and eat six times a day to maintain his shape for his role as Killmonger. A couple of videos recently revealed the ruthless training regimen as he hones his impeccable figure for his role in "Creed 2." The film is already set to begin filming this April so Calliet and Jordan have been training getting the actor back to looking like a boxer.

"We were in New York City working out at 3 a.m. the other day," Calliet said. "I promise you, the body I'm bringing to the screen for 'Creed 2' is going to be better than any of the work I've ever done."

"Creed 2" is set to premiere Nov. 21, 2018.