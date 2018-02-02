'Creed 2' Filming to Begin in a Few Months, Actor Michael B. Jordan Confirms

Facebook/creedmovie A promotional image for "Creed"

Production on the much-awaited sequel to the first "Creed" movie is finally going underway soon. News about "Creed 2" started when original star Sylvester Stallone started sharing pictures of "Creed 2" scripts last summer, but there has been no official report as to when the project will start filming.

While promoting "Black Panther" this week, actor Michael B. Jordan spoke about the "Creed" sequel and revealed that filming for the project would begin soon. According to Jordan, the project will enter production in the next few months and that he's already excited to work with director Steven Caple, Jr. for the first time.

"Not exactly when we're starting, but in the next few months we'll get back to it and try to deliver a solid project in 'Creed 2,'" he said, adding that right now, they are in the process of finalizing the script and making sure it's perfect.

Ryan Coogler directed the first installment but previous reports confirmed that he's no longer helming the second film. After news about Coogler stepping down surfaced, many assumed that Stallone would take his place as director. However, it was later announced that Caple, Jr. would helm the second installment and that Cheo Hodari Coker would write the script. Like Coogler, Caple has made several independent films throughout his directorial career, so Warner Bros. is hopeful that he'll be able to match the success of the first film.

"Creed 2" is expected to see the return of most of the original cast, including Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa. Just recently, it was confirmed that Romanian boxer Florian Munteanu is also officially onboard as the son of Dolph Lundgren's Ivan Drago.

As for its plot, "Creed 2" is reportedly going to follow the newly crowned heavyweight champion Adonis Creed (Jordan) as he faces off against Vitor Drago (Munteanu).

"Creed 2" is set for release on Nov. 21.