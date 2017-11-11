'Creed 2' News, Release Date: MMA Fighter Sage Northcutt Auditioning for the Role of Ivan Drago's Son

Facebook/creedmovie/ Promotional poster for 'Creed 2,' which airs on Nov. 21, 2018

Since "Creed 2" was announced, little has been known about the details of the film. Today, however, it looks like things are finally coming together for the highly-anticipated sequel as its producers target to release it in November next year.

Previously, it was reported that actor Dolph Lundgren would reprise his role as Ivan Drago in "Creed 2," and that the character's son would be part of the upcoming film. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Ivan Drago's son isn't simply going to be involved but will actually have a huge role in the sequel. This was revealed by MMA fighter Sage Northcutt in a recent interview, where he talked about his plan to audition for the role.

"The new 'Creed 2' movie is coming out so I was actually going to audition for that. Got a little audition tape, so hopefully that goes through. That would be pretty neat. Being Ivan Drago's son in the movie? That would be pretty fun. Sylvester Stallone seems like a really cool guy, and Dolph Lundgren seems awesome. I think me and Mr. Dolph Lundgren look kind of alike," he said.

Earlier this year, Sylvester Stallone, who played Rocky Balboa in the original film, shared an Instagram image teasing the return of Ivan Drago in the sequel. Since then, many fans have assumed that his son will also be involved in the next film.

Considering Northcutt's recent revelation, all the previous assumptions make sense now. The MMA fighter also posted an edited photo of himself on Twitter after the interview, showing his resemblance with the young Lundgren.

It remains to be seen if Ivan Drago's son will be central to the story of "Creed 2," but that is highly likely, considering that some reports suggest that Rocky Balboa and Ivan Drago's sons will be greatly involved in the Rocky vs Drago showdown in the sequel.

"Creed 2" is expected to hit theaters on Nov. 21, 2018.