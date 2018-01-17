'Creed 2' Plot, Cast News: Florian Munteanu Tapped To Play A Major Role

Facebook/creedmovie Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan in 'Creed'

Sylvester Stallone finally found the perfect person to take over the role of Ivan Drago's son in the upcoming film "Creed 2."

In his Instagram account, the action star revealed that Romanian boxer Florian "Big Nasty" Munteanu has been tapped to play the role of Ivan Drago's son. Drago was portrayed by Dolph Lundgren in "Rocky IV." This will reportedly be the 27-year-old gigantic boxer's the first full-length film under his name.

Ivan Drago is known as the person who killed Adonis Creed's (Michael B. Jordan) father Apollo in a boxing match. While details remain under wraps about Munteanu's character, it can be assumed that Adonis will find himself facing Drago's son in the boxing ring where the lead character can retaliate for his Apollo's death.

Adonis is also expected to confront the older Drago to make him pay for the death of his father in the upcoming film.

Other reports revealed that the plot for "Creed 2" will still center on Adonis' journeys in the boxing ring as well as his life outside the sport. In the sequel for the 2015-released American sports drama movie that served as a spin-off from Stalone's "Rocky" movie franchise, Adonis will deal with a lot of problems that include his newfound fame, family issues, as well as his goal to become a boxing champion.

Aside from Stallone and Jordan, Tessa Thompson is also set to return in the movie to reprise her role as Adonis' girlfriend named Bianca.

Steven Caple Jr. will take over the director's chair in "Creed 2," while Stallone and "Luke Cage" showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker will write the script for the movie.

The production for the movie is expected to begin filming sometime in March in various places in Philadelphia. The movie is expected to be released by MGM in the US on Nov. 21, 2018.