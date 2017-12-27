'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Episode 10 Spoilers: Agent Simmons Gets Shot While Hunting Down Unsub

Facebook/CriminalMinds Agent Simmons gets harmed while on the job when season 13 returns.

When "Criminal Minds" season 13 returns, Agent Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney) will get shot while hunting an unknown subject, or unsub, on the field.

On the next episode of "Criminal Minds" season 13, titled "Submerged," Agent Simmons will get shot while working on their next assignment. According to the episode 13 listing on The Futon Critic, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) will be working a case involving a series of homicides taking place in backyard pools in California.

TVLine reports that the team's investigation of the case will lead them to a lakefront where they will be greeted with several surprises. One of the unwelcome surprises will be Agent Simmons getting shot on the scene.

But before Simmons gets shot, he will be able to witness the unsub committing a certain act that will shock the whole team. If Simmons recovers quickly from his gunshot wound, he will be able to offer the act that he witnessed as helpful information on their case.

As seen in episode 13's first look photos, Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster), Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez), and Dr. Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler) will be on the same lakefront where Simmons will be shot.

Lou Diamond Phillips will guest star in the upcoming episode as Sheriff Clifford.

Meanwhile, fans are eager to see Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) spend more time on the field when "Criminal Minds" season 13 returns.

Although Gubler's character was given the spotlight in almost the entire run of season 12, fans of the show are looking forward to seeing Reid come out stronger after what he experienced with his mom and Mr. Scratch (Bodhi Elfman).

The reason why Reid hasn't been with the BAU full time is that, in the beginning of season 13, he was reinstated as an agent with the condition that he takes 30 days off for every 100 days that he's working with the unit.

Episode 10 of "Criminal Minds" season 13 will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.